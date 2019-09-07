UrduPoint.com
G7 Ambassadors' Support Group In Kiev Welcomes Release, Return Of Ukrainian Detainees

The G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kiev welcomed on Saturday the return of over 30 Ukrainian detainees from Russia, following the simultaneous release of detained and convicted people agreed by Kiev and Moscow earlier in the day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) The G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kiev welcomed on Saturday the return of over 30 Ukrainian detainees from Russia, following the simultaneous release of detained and convicted people agreed by Kiev and Moscow earlier in the day.

Earlier in the day, a total of 35 Ukrainians, formerly detained in Russia, flew into Kiev's Boryspil airport following their release. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greeted the Ukrainians upon arrival.

"G7 Ambassadors welcome the release of 35 Ukrainian detainees and share the happiness of the Ukrainian people to see them back home. We congratulate the Ukrainian authorities on this achievement.

We remember the remaining prisoners and expect their prompt release," the group tweeted.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had pardoned people whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow. According to the lawyer, they were being brought to the agreed place for release.

