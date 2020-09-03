G7 Ambassadors Urge Transparent Selection of Top Anti-Corruption Officials in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Ukraine on Thursday emphasized the necessity of transparent an politically neutral selection of chief anti-corruption officials in the country.

"G7 Ambassadors underscore the need to select heads of anti-corruption institutions through transparent, merit-based and politically neutral selections processes," the ambassadors said in a joint statement on Twitter.

They also mentioned that one of Ukraine's commitments is ensuring independence and integrity of anti -corruption institutions as part of cooperation with the EU and international financial institutions.

In late August, the Ukrainian Constitutional Court ruled unconstitutional the appointment by former president Petro Poroshenko of the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Artem Sytnyk, as he had no authority to do as the constitution was adopted in 1996 and the bureau was created in 2015, meaning that the office of the bureau's head is not listed among those appointed by the president.