MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) - The G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Ukraine on Wednesday welcomed Kiev's cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and listed necessary preconditions for the country's economic prosperity.

"G7 Ambassadors had a useful update from #IMF Resident Representative. They welcomed [Ukraine's] constructive engagement with IMF & agreed centrality of independent NBU [National Bank of Ukraine], strengthened anti-corruption institutions & comprehensive judicial reform to [Ukraine's] prosperity & meeting int'l commitments," the ambassadors said on Twitter.

The IMF Executive Board approved the 18-month $5 billion Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine in June 2020. The new program aims to help Ukraine cope with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kiev received the first tranche of a $2.1 billion loan after parliament had passed the law on the non-return of nationalized banks to former shareholders and the law allowing the sale of agricultural land.