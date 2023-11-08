G7 backs 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza, reaffirms Ukraine support

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) G7 foreign ministers said Wednesday that they supported "humanitarian pauses and corridors" in the Hamas-Israel war but refrained from calling for a ceasefire.

The group also said after talks in Japan that their support for Ukraine in its war with Russia "will never waver" while calling on China not to support Moscow in the conflict.

"We stress the need for urgent action to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza... We support humanitarian pauses and corridors to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement, and the release of hostages," a joint statement said.

The ministers also "emphasize Israel's right to defend itself and its people in accordance with international law as it seeks to prevent a recurrence" of the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

It added: "We call on Iran to refrain from providing support for Hamas and taking further actions that destabilize the middle East, including support for Lebanese Hezbollah and other non-state actors, and to use its influence with those groups to de-escalate regional tensions."