G7 Backs 'sizeable' IMF Aid For Covid-hit Poor Nations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 09:19 PM

G7 backs 'sizeable' IMF aid for Covid-hit poor nations

G7 finance ministers have agreed to support "sizeable" IMF aid for the poorest nations hit by the Covid pandemic, Britain said Friday, vowing that no country would be left behind

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :G7 finance ministers have agreed to support "sizeable" IMF aid for the poorest nations hit by the Covid pandemic, Britain said Friday, vowing that no country would be left behind.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak's upbeat declaration came after hosting an online gathering with counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

"G7 finance ministers agreed to support a new and sizeable International Monetary Fund (IMF) special drawing rights (SDR) allocation, helping vulnerable countries get through the current crisis", said a statement from the Treasury.

"This significant milestone lays the groundwork for a potential agreement at the G20 and International Monetary and Financial Committee meetings in April."Friday's gathering, held virtually due to coronavirus, follows a similar event in February and comes before a centre-piece G7 summit later this year in Britain.

"Today's milestone agreement among the G7 paves the way for crucial and concerted action to support the world's low-income countries, ensuring that no country is left behind in the global economic recovery from coronavirus," noted Sunak, who chaired the meeting.

More Stories From World

