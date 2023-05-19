G7 Calls for Banning Production of Fissile Material for Use in Nuclear Weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The G7 leaders on Friday said that talks on a treaty banning the production of fissile material for use in nuclear weapons should begin as soon as possible..

"We call for the immediate commencement of long overdue negotiations of a treaty banning the production of fissile material for use in nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices," the G7 leaders said in a joint statement.

The G7 also called on countries to "declare and maintain voluntary moratoria on the production of fissile material" that can be used in nuclear weapons.