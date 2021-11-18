G7 calls for Belarus to end migrant crisis immediately

G7 foreign ministers urged Belarus Thursday to end a migrant crisis on its border with Poland, accusing it of callously engineering the stand-off and putting lives at risk

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :G7 foreign ministers urged Belarus Thursday to end a migrant crisis on its border with Poland, accusing it of callously engineering the stand-off and putting lives at risk.

"We call on the regime to cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign," Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States said in a joint statement.