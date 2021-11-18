UrduPoint.com

G7 Calls For Belarus To End Migrant Crisis Immediately

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 04:28 PM

G7 calls for Belarus to end migrant crisis immediately

G7 foreign ministers urged Belarus Thursday to end a migrant crisis on its border with Poland, accusing it of callously engineering the stand-off and putting lives at risk

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :G7 foreign ministers urged Belarus Thursday to end a migrant crisis on its border with Poland, accusing it of callously engineering the stand-off and putting lives at risk.

"We call on the regime to cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign," Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States said in a joint statement.

Related Topics

Canada France Germany Italy Belarus Poland Japan United States Border

Recent Stories

Preity Zinta, Gene welcome twins via surrogacy

Preity Zinta, Gene welcome twins via surrogacy

2 minutes ago
 Man shot dead over resistance during dacoity

Man shot dead over resistance during dacoity

2 minutes ago
 Another Plane Ready to Return Iraqi Migrants From ..

Another Plane Ready to Return Iraqi Migrants From Belarus if Number Exceeds 430 ..

2 minutes ago
 17 more tested positive for coronavirus

17 more tested positive for coronavirus

2 minutes ago
 Lawyers stage sit-in in IIOJK, demanding return of ..

Lawyers stage sit-in in IIOJK, demanding return of martyrs' bodies

2 minutes ago
 Minsk Hopes to Sign with EU Similar to Erdogan's M ..

Minsk Hopes to Sign with EU Similar to Erdogan's Migrant Deal - German Politicia ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.