G7 calls for 'rapid' humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Berlin, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The G7 club of wealthy nations on Friday called for the creation of humanitarian corridors to evacuate Ukrainian citizens, saying this needed to be done "reliably and swiftly".

"We reemphasise that indiscriminate attacks are prohibited by international humanitarian law. We will hold accountable those responsible for war crimes, including indiscriminate use of weapons against civilians," G7 foreign ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States said in a joint statement.