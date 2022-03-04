UrduPoint.com

G7 Calls For 'rapid' Humanitarian Corridors In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 11:19 PM

G7 calls for 'rapid' humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

The G7 club of wealthy nations on Friday called for the creation of humanitarian corridors to evacuate Ukrainian citizens, saying this needed to be done "reliably and swiftly".

Berlin, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The G7 club of wealthy nations on Friday called for the creation of humanitarian corridors to evacuate Ukrainian citizens, saying this needed to be done "reliably and swiftly".

"We reemphasise that indiscriminate attacks are prohibited by international humanitarian law. We will hold accountable those responsible for war crimes, including indiscriminate use of weapons against civilians," G7 foreign ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States said in a joint statement.

Related Topics

Canada France Germany Italy Japan United States From

Recent Stories

Gatting remembers Warne's 'ball of the century'

Gatting remembers Warne's 'ball of the century'

10 seconds ago
 Trudeau Says Will Visit UK, Germany Next Week to D ..

Trudeau Says Will Visit UK, Germany Next Week to Discuss Ukraine

11 seconds ago
 US Embassies Told to Nix Post Calling 'Attack' on ..

US Embassies Told to Nix Post Calling 'Attack' on Zaporizhzhia NPP 'War Crime' - ..

13 seconds ago
 Microsoft 'suspends' new sales of products, servic ..

Microsoft 'suspends' new sales of products, services in Russia

15 seconds ago
 IAEA Chief Says Visiting Tehran to Deal With Issue ..

IAEA Chief Says Visiting Tehran to Deal With Issues Concerning Iran Nuclear Powe ..

6 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Talks, Hopes Agreements ..

UN Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Talks, Hopes Agreements to Be Implemented Without Del ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>