G7 Calls For Review, Reform Of World Health Organization - White House

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:20 PM

G7 Calls for Review, Reform of World Health Organization - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The G7 leaders on Thursday called for a review and reform of the World Health Organization (WHO), which has been accused by the United States of mismanaging and covering up the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak at its initial stages, the White House said in a statement.

"The leaders recognized that the G7 nations annually contribute more than a billion Dollars to the World Health Organization and much of the conversation centered on the lack of transparency and chronic mismanagement of the pandemic by the WHO," the statement said. "The leaders called for a thorough review and reform process."

US President Donald Trump has earlier ordered to halt funding provided by the United States to WHO that amounts to $500 million annually.

The White House said the G7 leaders also discussed efforts "to pool their research and talent" to combat COVID-19 by sharing all relevant epidemiologic data and emerging best practices, making research data and results publicly available and providing access to the world's most powerful supercomputing resources.

The G7 leaders tasked their ministers to work together and prepare all G7 economies to re-open safely and on "a foundation that will allow the G7 nations to reestablish economic growth with more resilient health systems and trusted supply chains."

