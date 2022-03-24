G7 Calls on Belarus to Refrain From Using Military Against Ukraine

G7 calls on Belarus to refrain from using their military forces against Ukraine, according to a statement adopted after the Thursday summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) G7 calls on Belarus to refrain from using their military forces against Ukraine, according to a statement adopted after the Thursday summit.

"We further call upon the Belarusian authorities to avoid further escalation and to refrain from using their military forces against Ukraine.

Moreover, we urge all countries not to give military or other assistance to Russia to help continue its aggression in Ukraine. We will be vigilant regarding any such assistance," the G7 said in a statement.

G7 leaders also called for convening an extraordinary session of the Council of the Food and Agriculture Organization "to address the consequences on world food security and agriculture arising from the Russian aggression against Ukraine".