G7 Calls on Iran to Stop Nuclear Buildup, Fulfill Nonproliferation Obligations - Statement

Iran should stop its nuclear buildup activities and fulfill all nuclear nonproliferation obligations, the G7 leaders said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Iran should stop its nuclear buildup activities and fulfill all nuclear nonproliferation obligations, the G7 leaders said on Friday.

"We urge Iran to cease nuclear escalations. We call on Iran to fulfill its legal obligations and political commitments regarding nuclear non-proliferation without further delay.

A diplomatic solution remains the best way to resolve international concerns regarding Iran's nuclear program," the G7 leaders said in a joint statement.

The G7 added that Iran's nuclear program "has no credible civilian justification and brings it dangerously close to actual weapon-related activities."