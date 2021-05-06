UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Calls On Moscow To 'De-Escalate' Situation On Ukraine Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:09 AM

G7 Calls on Moscow to 'De-Escalate' Situation on Ukraine Border

The Group of Seven urged Russia on Wednesday to "de-escalate" the situation on the border with Ukraine and be transparent about its military activities

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Group of Seven urged Russia on Wednesday to "de-escalate" the situation on the border with Ukraine and be transparent about its military activities.

"We recall our statement of 12 April and call on Russia to de-escalate the situation on Ukraine's borders and in the illegally-annexed Crimea," a statement adopted by G7 foreign and development ministers following a summit in London read.

"We call on Russia to uphold the OSCE principles and commitments it has signed up to on transparency about its military forces and activities, including by addressing the specific concerns and questions raised under Chapter III of the Vienna Document," the statement read.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vienna London April Border

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

57 minutes ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

2 hours ago

G7 Urges N.Korea to Avoid Escalation, Solve Nuclea ..

2 minutes ago

Next FY to be year of economic rehabilitation: Has ..

2 minutes ago

Bezos' Blue Origin Opens Bidding for Seat on First ..

2 minutes ago

CAR to Form Commission of Inquiry to Probe War Cri ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.