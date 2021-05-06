G7 Calls on Moscow to 'De-Escalate' Situation on Ukraine Border

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Group of Seven urged Russia on Wednesday to "de-escalate" the situation on the border with Ukraine and be transparent about its military activities.

"We recall our statement of 12 April and call on Russia to de-escalate the situation on Ukraine's borders and in the illegally-annexed Crimea," a statement adopted by G7 foreign and development ministers following a summit in London read.

"We call on Russia to uphold the OSCE principles and commitments it has signed up to on transparency about its military forces and activities, including by addressing the specific concerns and questions raised under Chapter III of the Vienna Document," the statement read.