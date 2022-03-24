G7 Calls on Russia to Agree on Ceasefire in Ukraine as Soon as Possible - Scholz

G7 leaders call on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree on a ceasefire in Ukraine and withdraw Russian forces, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday

"Russia, with its attack on Ukraine, violated the fundamental values of our post-war structure. We call on the Russian president to finally agree on a ceasefire and create humanitarian corridors for the supply and evacuation of the civilian population. Russian troops must be withdrawn from Ukraine," Scholz said during a press conference.

Scholz added that the West needs to continue supplying Ukraine with "defensive weapons.

"We will, in addition, use our full power as a leading developed country to push Russia to seek a diplomatic solution. All partners in the G7 have adopted comprehensive sanctions packages, we today committed ourselves to carefully implement the sanctions measures. Sanctions work and have an effect in a short time. We are also united that we will respond with additional sanctions, if necessary," Scholz said.

Regarding Moscow's demand to pay for gas in rubles, the chancellor said that existing contracts envision paying in Euros or Dollars.