G7 Calls on Russia to Return to Implementation of New START Treaty

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The G7 leaders said on Friday that they regret Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and call on Moscow to return to its full implementation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The G7 leaders said on Friday that they regret Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and call on Moscow to return to its full implementation.

"We deeply regret Russia's decision to undermine the New START Treaty, and call on Russia to enable a return to full implementation of the Treaty," the G7 leaders said in a joint statement.