G7 Climate Ministers' Meeting To Take Place In Japan's Sapporo In 2023 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2022 | 11:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The meeting of the G7 ministers on climate, energy, and the environment will be held in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo from April 15-16, 2023, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Friday, citing Environment Minister Akihiro Nishimura.

The ministers will discuss the problems of decarbonization and ensuring energy security, the broadcaster noted.

Nishimura said he intended to "promote decarbonization, as well as have an in-depth discussion on the issues of the circular economy and biodiversity.

"

In 2023, Japan will take over the G7 presidency. The government of the country has already officially announced that the G7 summit will be held in the Japanese city of Hiroshima from May 19-21, 2023. The meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries will take place in the Japanese city of Karuizawa from April 16-18, 2023, while finance ministers and heads of central banks will meet in the Japanese city of Niigata from May 11-13, 2023.

Dates for other ministerial meetings will be determined later.

