G7 Commits To 'at Least 15% Global Minimum Corporate Tax'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:07 PM

G7 commits to 'at least 15% global minimum corporate tax'

Finance ministers from wealthy G7 nations on Saturday pledged to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent, rallying behind a US-backed plan

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Finance ministers from wealthy G7 nations on Saturday pledged to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent, rallying behind a US-backed plan.

"We commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent on a country by country basis," a statement said after their London meeting, adding that they hoped to reach a final agreement at the July gathering of the expanded G20 finance ministers group.

