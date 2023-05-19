UrduPoint.com

G7 Communique To Show Historic Degree Of Unity On China - US Official

A communique expected to be issued by the Group of Seven (G7) member states upon the conclusion of the upcoming summit in Japan will reflect a historic degree of unity on the People's Republic of China (PRC), a senior Biden administration official told reporter

"I do think what you will see is, again, a historic degree of unity across the G7, across a range of issues but importantly, on the People's Republic of China, as well," the official said when asked about the communique's language regarding China.

The official said the G7 will express the types of principles that have been heard from a number of member states' leaders in recent months, specifically the idea that they are for de-risking and not for decoupling with China.

"(Also,) that we have an important need to invest in and around economic vitality as well as the security and resilience of our supply chains, that we have concerns around the PRC's non- market policies and practices, their efforts and economic coercion, that we want to protect a narrow category of sensitive technology that can lead to military modernization.

I think those types of topics you will ultimately see reflected in the communique," the official added.

The G7 Summit is scheduled to be held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and will focus on the Ukraine conflict, economic security, green investments and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros and the Cook Islands have been invited to participate in the G7 Summit as well as the heads of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank and the World Health Organization.

