G7 Condemns Belarusian Authorities For Organizing Illegal Migration

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:32 PM

The G7 foreign ministers said on Thursday that they condemned the Belarusian authorities for organization irregular migration across the borders and expressed solidarity with Poland and other affected countries

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The G7 foreign ministers said on Thursday that they condemned the Belarusian authorities for organization irregular migration across the borders and expressed solidarity with Poland and other affected countries.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, condemn the Belarus regime's orchestration of irregular migration across its borders.

These callous acts are putting people's lives at risk. We are united in our solidarity with Poland, as well as Lithuania and Latvia, who have been targeted by this provocative use of irregular migration as a hybrid tactic," the G7 said in a joint statement.

The G7 countries also said that "International organisations need to be provided with immediate and unhindered access to deliver humanitarian assistance" to migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border.

