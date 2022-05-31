G7 Condemns North Korea for ICBM Launch, Regrets Absence of UNSC Response - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The foreign ministers of the G7 countries in a joint statement condemned the launch of a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile and expressed regret at the lack of response from the UN Security Council.

Last Thursday, Russia and China vetoed a US-proposed resolution to tighten sanctions against North Korea for a series of missile tests conducted the day before.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, condemn in the strongest terms the test of yet another Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) conducted on May 25, 2022, by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," the joint statement by the G7 foreign ministers said.

"We deeply regret that the Security Council has failed to adopt the draft resolution aimed at condemning the series of recent ballistic missile launches by the DPRK and strengthening measures against it despite support from 13 members. We urge all UN Member States, especially Security Council members, to join us in condemning the DPRK´s behavior and reaffirm its obligation to abandon its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs," it said.

In the morning of May 25, North Korea test launched three ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan, all launches were conducted from the Sunan area in Pyongyang.