G7 Confirms That Western Sanctions Against Moscow Do Not Affect Food Exports - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The finance ministers of G7 countries issued a joint statement on Thursday, saying that Western sanctions are not targeting Russia's food exports.

"We reaffirm that with our sanctions we are not targeting food; we explicitly allow for the free flow of agricultural products and make every effort to minimise potential negative impacts and spillovers on third countries," the statement, published by the German Finance Ministry, read.