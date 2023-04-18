G7 Considers Grain Deal Critically Important -Statement by Foreign Ministers After Meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The G7 foreign ministers consider the grain deal critically important, and urge Russia not to limit its validity period, according to a joint statement after the meeting.

"We recognize the critical importance of the "Solidarity Lanes", the "Black Sea Grain Initiative", and the "Grain from Ukraine Initiative" to support the restoration of Ukraine's agricultural sector and to prevent further food system shocks.

We call upon Russia to stop threatening global food supplies and allow the Black Sea Grain Initiative to operate at its maximum potential and indefinitely," the ministers said.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the conflict. The deal has since been extended twice.