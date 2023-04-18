G7 Considers It Necessary to Continue Reducing Global Nuclear Arsenals - Statement

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The G7 foreign ministers, in a joint statement following their meeting in Japan, stated the need to continue to reduce the global nuclear arsenals.

"The overall decline in global nuclear arsenals must continue and not be reversed.

The NPT is the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and the foundation for the pursuit of nuclear disarmament and peaceful uses of nuclear energy," according to the statement.

The G7 foreign ministerial meeting was held on April 16-18 in the Japanese resort city of Karuizawa in Nagano prefecture.