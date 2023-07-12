G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities of Supplies for Ukraine

The G7 group said that it will work on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine to ensure provision of long-range fires, among other weapons, the group's declaration, adopted on Wednesday, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The G7 group said that it will work on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine to ensure provision of long-range fires, among other weapons, the group's declaration, adopted on Wednesday, said.

"We will each work with Ukraine on specific, bilateral, long-term security commitments and arrangements towards: a) Ensuring a sustainable force capable of defending Ukraine now and deterring Russian aggression in the future, through the continued provision of: security assistance and modern military equipment, across land, air, and sea domains - prioritizing air defense, artillery and long-range fires, armored vehicles, and other key capabilities, such as combat air, and by promoting increased interoperability with Euro-Atlantic partners," the declaration read.

G7 added that other countries can join the declaration any time.