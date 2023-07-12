Open Menu

G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities Of Supplies For Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 07:30 PM

G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities of Supplies for Ukraine

The G7 group said that it will work on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine to ensure provision of long-range fires, among other weapons, the group's declaration, adopted on Wednesday, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The G7 group said that it will work on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine to ensure provision of long-range fires, among other weapons, the group's declaration, adopted on Wednesday, said.

"We will each work with Ukraine on specific, bilateral, long-term security commitments and arrangements towards: a) Ensuring a sustainable force capable of defending Ukraine now and deterring Russian aggression in the future, through the continued provision of: security assistance and modern military equipment, across land, air, and sea domains - prioritizing air defense, artillery and long-range fires, armored vehicles, and other key capabilities, such as combat air, and by promoting increased interoperability with Euro-Atlantic partners," the declaration read.

G7 added that other countries can join the declaration any time.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles

Recent Stories

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership wit ..

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership with Huawei during China visit

5 minutes ago
 DC Larkana presides meeting regarding law and orde ..

DC Larkana presides meeting regarding law and order situation during Muharram

7 minutes ago
 Cypriot Foreign Minister Calls on UN Chief to Resu ..

Cypriot Foreign Minister Calls on UN Chief to Resume Talks on Cyprus Settlement

7 minutes ago
 Czech-Born French Writer Kundera Dies Aged 94 in P ..

Czech-Born French Writer Kundera Dies Aged 94 in Paris - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

7 minutes ago
 Over 2500 power pilferers nabbed in Multan distric ..

Over 2500 power pilferers nabbed in Multan district

7 minutes ago
Measures to protect cotton during harsh weather di ..

Measures to protect cotton during harsh weather discussed in meeting

7 minutes ago
 Befitting arrangements being made for Muharram in ..

Befitting arrangements being made for Muharram in District South

7 minutes ago
 Israel has no right to meddle in Pakistan's intern ..

Israel has no right to meddle in Pakistan's internal affairs: Hafiz Muhammad Tah ..

24 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Security Inseparable From Euro-Atlantic ..

Ukraine's Security Inseparable From Euro-Atlantic Security - G7 Declaration

7 minutes ago
 Norwegian Patrol Aircraft Turns Away From Russian ..

Norwegian Patrol Aircraft Turns Away From Russian Border After MiG-31 Approaches ..

7 minutes ago
 National Programme for Artificial Intelligence lau ..

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence launches fifth edition of UAE AI ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World