- Home
- World
- News
- G7 Countries Agree to Address Disturbances to International Supply Chains - White House
G7 Countries Agree To Address Disturbances To International Supply Chains - White House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:28 PM
The G-7 governments have agreed to address any international supply chains impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic and continue to work to facilitate international trade, the White House said in a press release on Monday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The G-7 governments have agreed to address any international supply chains impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic and continue to work to facilitate international trade, the White House said in a press release on Monday.
"We will address disturbances to international supply chains and continue our work to facilitate international trade," the release said.