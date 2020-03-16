G7 Countries Agree to Address Disturbances to International Supply Chains - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The G-7 governments have agreed to address any international supply chains impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic and continue to work to facilitate international trade, the White House said in a press release on Monday.

"We will address disturbances to international supply chains and continue our work to facilitate international trade," the release said.