G7 Countries Announce New Mechanism To Help Ukraine Restore Critical Infrastructure

November 04, 2022

The Group of Seven largest economies announced on Friday the creation of a coordination mechanism to help Ukraine restore and protect critical energy and water infrastructure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The Group of Seven largest economies announced on Friday the creation of a coordination mechanism to help Ukraine restore and protect critical energy and water infrastructure.

The 10th meeting of the G7 foreign ministers is taking place in the German city of Muenster from November 3-4.

"Today we establish a G7 coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure," a statement said.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military, and communications infrastructure has been targeted in retaliatory attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10.

Moscow launched the strikes two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.

