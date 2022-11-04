G7 Countries Call for Extension of Grain Deal - Joint Statement

The G7 countries have called, in a joint statement, for an extension of the UN-brockered grain deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The G7 countries have called, in a joint statement, for an extension of the UN-brockered grain deal.

"We strongly support the United Nations Secretary-General's call for the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), which has reduced global food prices. We urge Russia to heed the Secretary-General's call," the foreign ministers said in a joint statement.