G7 Countries Call For Extension Of Grain Deal - Joint Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 08:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The G7 countries have called, in a joint statement, for an extension of the UN-brockered grain deal.

"We strongly support the United Nations Secretary-General's call for the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), which has reduced global food prices. We urge Russia to heed the Secretary-General's call," the foreign ministers said in a joint statement.

