G7 Countries Commit $7.5 Billion To Covax Vaccine Funding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:19 PM

G7 countries commit $7.5 billion to Covax vaccine funding

G7 leaders agreed Friday to "intensify cooperation" in response to the coronavirus pandemic and increase funding commitments for the rollout of vaccines in the world's poorest countries to $7.5 billion

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :G7 leaders agreed Friday to "intensify cooperation" in response to the coronavirus pandemic and increase funding commitments for the rollout of vaccines in the world's poorest countries to $7.

5 billion.

"Today, with increased financial commitments of over $4 billion USD to ACT-A and COVAX, collective G7 support totals $7.5 billion," the elite club comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US said in a joint statement.

