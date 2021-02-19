G7 countries commit $7.5 billion to Covax vaccine funding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :G7 leaders agreed Friday to "intensify cooperation" in response to the coronavirus pandemic and increase funding commitments for the rollout of vaccines in the world's poorest countries to $7.

5 billion.

"Today, with increased financial commitments of over $4 billion USD to ACT-A and COVAX, collective G7 support totals $7.5 billion," the elite club comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US said in a joint statement.