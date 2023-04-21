UrduPoint.com

G7 Countries Considering Near-Total Ban On Exports To Russia - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 07:10 AM

G7 Countries Considering Near-Total Ban on Exports to Russia - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The Group of Seven (G7) nations are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing sources in the Japanese government.

Earlier on Friday, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura refrained from answering a question about a complete ban on exports to Russia, which was allegedly being discussed before the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in May, saying that "this question involves diplomatic negotiations."

Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the United States and other G7 allies of Ukraine were weighing a possible move to ban most exports to Russia.

The strategy would flip the current sanctions regime around to ban all exports unless they are given a special exemption, according to the report. Items such as medicines and agricultural products, including food, would likely be given exemptions under the scheme. G7 officials could endorse the move at their next summit in Japan in May, and they hope to convince member states of the European Union to join the effort, according to the report.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia European Union Hiroshima Japan United States May All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE President receives letter from Prime Minister ..

UAE President receives letter from Prime Minister of Italy

4 hours ago
 Theyab bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders Eid gre ..

Theyab bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders Eid greetings

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

5 hours ago
 Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peac ..

Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peace talks process in jeopardy.

6 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

6 hours ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.