G7 countries 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The foreign ministers of the G7 countries said on Tuesday they "firmly condemn" violence committed by Myanmar's security forces against protesters and urged them to "exercise utmost restraint and respect human rights and international law".

"Use of live ammunition against unarmed people is unacceptable. Anyone responding to peaceful protests with violence must be held to account," the group -- comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States as well as the European Union's foreign affairs representative -- said in a statement.