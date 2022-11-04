G7 Countries Intend to Develop 'Constructive Cooperation' With China

The Group of Seven largest economies pledged their commitment on Friday to developing cooperation with China on issues of mutual interest while noting the need for a peaceful settlement of the Taiwan issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The Group of Seven largest economies pledged their commitment on Friday to developing cooperation with China on issues of mutual interest while noting the need for a peaceful settlement of the Taiwan issue.

"We, the G7 members, aim for constructive cooperation with China, where possible and in our interest, in particular on global challenges like peace and security, global health, the climate and biodiversity crisis and the conservation of natural resources. These challenges can only be tackled successfully through cooperation within the rules-based international order," a statement said.

The group also noted the importance of peace and stability in Taiwan and called for a peaceful resolution of the problems around the Taiwan Strait.

The G7 countries added that their positions regarding the "one China" principle have not changed.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including Germany, have sent delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.