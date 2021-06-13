UrduPoint.com
G7 Countries Pledge to Consult on Approach to Challenging Non-Market Policies - Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) G7 countries will continue to consult on collective approaches to challenging mon-market policies and practices undermining the transparency and fairness of the global economy, pledging to cooperate where it is in their mutual interest, the communique, published following the summit on Sunday, said.

"With regard to China, and competition in the global economy, we will continue to consult on collective approaches to challenging non-market policies and practices which undermine the fair and transparent operation of the global economy. In the context of our respective responsibilities in the multilateral system, we will cooperate where it is in our mutual interest on shared global challenges, in particular addressing climate change and biodiversity loss in the context of COP26 and other multilateral discussions," the communique said.

In addition, the countries urged China to respect human rights and freedoms, including for people in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

"At the same time and in so doing, we will promote our values, including by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially in relation to Xinjiang and those rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong enshrined in the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law," the communique added.

The leaders also expressed their concern about the situation in the East and South China Seas, mentioning that they "strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo and increase tensions."

