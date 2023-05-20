G7 Countries Pledge to Provide Over $21Bln in Humanitarian Aid in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The leaders of Group of Seven (G7) countries said in a joint statement following a summit in Japan's Hiroshima on Saturday that they would allocate more than $21 billion to address humanitarian crises.

"We are determined to address the unprecedented number of humanitarian crises, focusing on women and girls and those in vulnerable situations.

In this regard, we commit to providing over $21 billion in total to address the worsening humanitarian crises this year, including in response to urgent food crises," the document said.

At the 2022 summit in Germany's Elmau, the G7's leader said they had provided $2.8 billion in humanitarian aid and allotted $29.5 billion in budget aid. They also specifically committed $4.5 billion for food crisis response, which rights groups said at the time was far from being enough.