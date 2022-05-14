G7 Countries Reiterate Commitments to Ukraine, Determination to Further Sanction Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) The G7 foreign ministers on Saturday reiterated their intention to provide Kiev with financial and military assistance and their determination to further exert economic and political pressure on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

"We continue to make substantial financial and economic support available to Ukraine to strengthen the resilience of its economy. We reaffirm our commitment to support Ukraine, including in the reconstruction of the country, and call on all partners to join our efforts to ensure support for Ukraine in meeting its immediate humanitarian and financial needs and for Ukraine to rebuild its future. We will pursue our ongoing military and defense assistance to Ukraine as long as necessary," the foreign ministers said in a joint communique after a meeting in the German city of Weissenhaus earlier in the day.

The communique further read that the G7 countries would continue pressuring Russia with sanctions and other restrictive measures and isolating it from Western economies to make Moscow reevaluate its political approach toward Ukraine.

"We reaffirm our determination to further increase economic and political pressure on Russia, continuing to act in unity.

We will do so, as underlined by G7 Leaders on 8 May, by imposing coordinated further restrictive measures on Russia's economy and financial system; by further targeting Russian elites including economic actors, the central government institutions and the military, that enable (Russian )President (Vladimir) Putin to lead his war of choice; and by isolating Russia from our economies, the international financial system, and within global institutions. We will broaden our sanctions measures to include sectors on which Russia has a particular dependence," the communique read.

The three-day meeting of foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States is being held in Germany from Saturday to Monday to discuss Russia's military operation in Ukraine and other global issues.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in fending off Ukrainian forces. Allies of Ukraine have since been providing Kiev with financial assistance and arms and exerting economic pressure on Moscow.