G7 Countries Reiterate Support For Ukraine, Urge China To Press Russia To Withdraw Troops

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023

G7 Countries Reiterate Support for Ukraine, Urge China to Press Russia to Withdraw Troops

HIROSHIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) G7 leaders in their joint communique published on Saturday reiterated their intention to support Kiev for as long as it takes, while calling on China to press Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine.

"We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes to bring a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," the statement said, condemning Russia's actions.

The G7 countries committed to "intensifying our diplomatic, financial, humanitarian and military support for Ukraine, to increasing the costs to Russia and those supporting its war efforts, and to continuing to counter the negative impacts of the war on the rest of the world, particularly on the most vulnerable people."

Furthermore, the leaders urged China to "press Russia to stop its military aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine."

