UrduPoint.com

G7 Countries Say Provided Ukraine With $24Bln Support For 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 10:00 AM

G7 Countries Say Provided Ukraine With $24Bln Support for 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Finance ministers and heads of central banks of the G7 nations said they had pledged and provided support for Ukraine worth $24 billion for this year.

"Building on the G7 Finance Ministers´ statement of 14 February 2022, together with the international community we have provided and pledged considerable additional support exceeding 24 billion US Dollars for 2022 and beyond, both in financial and material terms," G7 said in a statement.

In 2014-2021, Ukraine received more than $60 billion aid from the United States.

The countries also expressed readiness to further boost the assistance for Ukraine.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries and their allies have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.

