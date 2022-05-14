UrduPoint.com

G7 Countries Support Wider Efforts For Active Arms Control Dialogue With China

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 06:43 PM

The G7 foreign ministers on Saturday voiced their support for wider efforts in involving China in an active arms control dialogue to promote nuclear disarmament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) The G7 foreign ministers on Saturday voiced their support for wider efforts in involving China in an active arms control dialogue to promote nuclear disarmament.

"The G7 supports and encourages wider efforts towards an active arms control dialogue involving China. We welcome efforts by the G7 Nuclear Weapons States to promote effective measures that are critical towards progress on disarmament under the NPT and we underline that all Nuclear Weapons States have the responsibility to engage positively and in good faith in this regard," the foreign ministers said in a joint communique after a meeting in the German city of Weissenhaus earlier in the day.

The three-day meeting of foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States is being held in Germany from Saturday to Monday to discuss Russia's military operation in Ukraine, China and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as in Afghanistan, Africa, and the middle East.

