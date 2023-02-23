G7 Countries to Continue Taking Restrictive Measures Against Russia - Statement

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 07:24 PM

The G7 countries said in a statement on Thursday that they will continue to take restrictive measures against Moscow, which have already "significantly undermined" Russia's capabilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The G7 countries said in a statement on Thursday that they will continue to take restrictive measures against Moscow, which have already "significantly undermined" Russia's capabilities.

Earlier in the day, the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors held a meeting in Bengaluru, India. Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko and the heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Financial Stability Board were also present at the meeting.

"We re-emphasize our shared commitment to our coordinated economic measures in response to Russia's war of aggression.

Our sanctions have significantly undermined Russia's capacity to wage its illegal war. We will continue to closely monitor the effectiveness of sanctions and take further actions as needed. We will also continue to work closely together and with our partners to enforce our sanctions and prevent any attempts to evade or circumvent sanctions," the statement said.

The countries of the G7 are also urging other states to join their restrictive measures against Russia, according to the statement.

