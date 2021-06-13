UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Countries Vow To 'Urgently' Address Global Ransomware Threat - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

G7 Countries Vow to 'Urgently' Address Global Ransomware Threat - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The Group of Seven (G7), consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, has pledged to work together to fight the growing ransomware threat, the White House said on Sunday.

"Ransomware is a longstanding global challenge, and the threat continues to escalate in both scale and sophistication. ... The international community”both governments and private sector actors”must work together to ensure that critical infrastructure is resilient against this threat. ... The United States and our G7 partners are committed to working together to urgently address the escalating shared threat from criminal ransomware networks," the White House said in a statement.

It added that in the past few weeks there had been several cyberattacks targeting G7 and other nations' infrastructure.

"These transnational criminal enterprises leverage infrastructure, virtual Currency, and money laundering networks, and target victims all over the globe, often operating from geographic locations that offer a permissive environment for carrying out such malicious cyber activities," the statement read.

The G7 summit is underway in the southwestern English county of Cornwall from June 11-13.

Related Topics

Canada White House France Germany Cornwall Italy United Kingdom Japan United States Money June Criminals Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

40 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

51 minutes ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

55 minutes ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in Finance and Investment Committ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.