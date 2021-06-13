G7 Countries Vow to 'Urgently' Address Global Ransomware Threat - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The Group of Seven (G7), consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, has pledged to work together to fight the growing ransomware threat, the White House said on Sunday.

"Ransomware is a longstanding global challenge, and the threat continues to escalate in both scale and sophistication. ... The international community”both governments and private sector actors”must work together to ensure that critical infrastructure is resilient against this threat. ... The United States and our G7 partners are committed to working together to urgently address the escalating shared threat from criminal ransomware networks," the White House said in a statement.

It added that in the past few weeks there had been several cyberattacks targeting G7 and other nations' infrastructure.

"These transnational criminal enterprises leverage infrastructure, virtual Currency, and money laundering networks, and target victims all over the globe, often operating from geographic locations that offer a permissive environment for carrying out such malicious cyber activities," the statement read.

The G7 summit is underway in the southwestern English county of Cornwall from June 11-13.