G7 Countries Weigh Sanctioning Chinese Firms Allegedly Aiding Russia in Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The Group of Seven countries are considering imposing sanctions on Chinese firms allegedly providing aid to Russia amid its special military operation in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said G7 countries may also impose sanctions on Iranian and North Korean firms accused of providing Russia with parts and technology used for military equipment.

The G7 countries want to roll out measures against these firms allegedly aiding Russia's defense industry by February 24, according to the report.

However, the report said discussions are still ongoing among G7 nations and not all measures will be alike among the countries.

The list of companies that may be included in the new waves of sanctions has not been finalized, according to the report.