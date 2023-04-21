UrduPoint.com

G7 Currently Not Discussing Complete Ban On Exports To Russia - EU Official

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 06:30 PM

G7 Currently Not Discussing Complete Ban on Exports to Russia - EU Official

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The issue of a complete ban on exports to Russia has not yet been discussed by the G7, a senior EU official said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources in the Japanese government, that the G7 is considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia.

"This idea was not discussed at the (G7) ministerial meeting in Japan... It was not mentioned neither during the discussion nor in the conclusions," the official said.

The discussion of such an issue should not be ruled out in the future, the official added.

