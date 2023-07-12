G7 Declaration Allows to Provide Weapons to Kiev, To Impose Sanctions on Russia - Envoy

The Group of Seven (G7) issued a "very powerful" joint declaration on Ukraine, which would allow the West to provide additional weapons to Ukraine and to impose new sanctions against Russia, Ukrainian ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The Group of Seven (G7) issued a "very powerful" joint declaration on Ukraine, which would allow the West to provide additional weapons to Ukraine and to impose new sanctions against Russia, Ukrainian ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova said on Wednesday.

"I think it is a very powerful declaration. We see it in practice, and hopefully, this will allow all of us to take to the next level with more weapons and more sanctions," Markarova said in a conversation at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.

Markarova pointed out that the G7 said "loud and clear for everyone," including the Kremlin, they will not stop supporting Ukraine.

"Everything you read in the declaration, about the weapons, about support, about training, about building the Ukrainian force, is actually there, we see it already on the battlefield," she added.

Earlier in the day, the G7 members presented the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine agreed at the NATO summit in Vilnius. The declaration provides for the allocation of additional military equipment, expanded intelligence sharing, new training programs for the Ukrainian military, as well as the development of industrial capacities.