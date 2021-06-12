G7 Declaration on Preventing Future Pandemics 'Historic' - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday hailed a declaration on preventing future pandemics to be adopted at the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) summit in the English county of Cornwall as "historic."

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday hailed a declaration on preventing future pandemics to be adopted at the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) summit in the English county of Cornwall as "historic."

"The Carbis Bay Declaration [named after the seaside hotel where the in-person meeting is being held] marks a proud and historic moment for us all. Under this agreement, the world's leading democracies will commit to preventing a global pandemic from ever happening again, ensuring the devastation caused by COVID-19 is never repeated," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

The document, which according to the UK government will be agreed by the leaders of Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States later on Saturday, will be published on Sunday alongside the G7 final communique.

The steps to prevent future pandemics include slashing the time taken to develop and license vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for any future disease to under 100 days.

The world's richest nations will also promise to reinforce global surveillance networks and genomic sequencing capacity and support reforming and strengthening the World Health Organisation, while the UK has pledged to fund, together with the Melinda and Bill Gates Foundation, the creation of a new animal vaccine center in Surrey, England.