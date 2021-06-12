UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Declaration On Preventing Future Pandemics 'Historic' - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 04:06 PM

G7 Declaration on Preventing Future Pandemics 'Historic' - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday hailed a declaration on preventing future pandemics to be adopted at the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) summit in the English county of Cornwall as "historic."

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday hailed a declaration on preventing future pandemics to be adopted at the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) summit in the English county of Cornwall as "historic."

"The Carbis Bay Declaration [named after the seaside hotel where the in-person meeting is being held] marks a proud and historic moment for us all. Under this agreement, the world's leading democracies will commit to preventing a global pandemic from ever happening again, ensuring the devastation caused by COVID-19 is never repeated," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

The document, which according to the UK government will be agreed by the leaders of Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States later on Saturday, will be published on Sunday alongside the G7 final communique.

The steps to prevent future pandemics include slashing the time taken to develop and license vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for any future disease to under 100 days.

The world's richest nations will also promise to reinforce global surveillance networks and genomic sequencing capacity and support reforming and strengthening the World Health Organisation, while the UK has pledged to fund, together with the Melinda and Bill Gates Foundation, the creation of a new animal vaccine center in Surrey, England.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Canada Twitter France Hotel Bill Gates Germany Cornwall Italy United Kingdom Japan United States Sunday All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

ICCI terms Budget 21-22 as balanced, hopeful to ac ..

2 minutes ago

SCCI hails federal budget 2021-22

2 minutes ago

Couple killed over matrimonial issue

2 minutes ago

EPA sealed steel unit violating ban by carrying ou ..

2 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown notice

5 minutes ago

Armenian President Says Relationship With Russia D ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.