G7 Declaration on Security Arrangement With Kiev Set to Provide More Military Aid- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The G7 declaration on a new security arrangement with Ukraine, which is expected to be ratified on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, provides for the allocation of more military equipment and increased intelligence sharing, media reported on Wednesday, citing the UK Prime Minister's office.

The declaration also envisages the expansion of training programs for the Ukrainian armed forces and military exercises, as well as the development of Ukraine's industrial capabilities, the Sky news broadcaster said.