G7 demands Taliban 'guarantee' safe passage from Kabul after Aug 31

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban must "guarantee" a safe passage for those fleeing Afghanistan beyond the current August 31 evacuation deadline, the G7 agreed Tuesday, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson, who convened the emergency meeting, said that he and his colleagues had agreed "a roadmap for the way in which we're going to engage with the Taliban" in the future. He added that the "number one condition" was "to guarantee... through August 31 and beyond, a safe passage for those who want to come out."