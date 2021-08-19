G7 Diplomats Urge Taliban to Ensure Safe Passage to Kabul Airport - Raab

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) G7 foreign ministers urged the Taliban (banned in Russia) on Thursday to guarantee Afghans and foreigners safe passage from Kabul, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Raab, who chaired a conference call of Canadian, French, German, Italian, Japanese and US foreign ministers, said in a statement that the seven nations would continue efforts to evacuate vulnerable people from Kabul.

"The G7 Ministers called for the Taliban to guarantee safe passage to foreign nationals and Afghans wanting to leave," he said.

The diplomats agreed the Taliban must make sure that Afghanistan does not harbor terrorists who could threaten international security.

They also said that the Afghan crisis requires a global response, including from donors and regional neighbors. They concluded it was up to the international community to provide "safe and legal" resettlement routes for displaced Afghans.