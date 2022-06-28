UrduPoint.com

G7 Disappoints With Fossil Fuel 'loophole'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 09:20 PM

G7 disappoints with fossil fuel 'loophole'

Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations on Tuesday watered down a key pledge on ending fossil fuel financing abroad, as the need to tackle global warming clashed with fears over energy shortages

Elmau Castle, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations on Tuesday watered down a key pledge on ending fossil fuel financing abroad, as the need to tackle global warming clashed with fears over energy shortages.

The G7 countries -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- ended a summit in the Bavarian Alps by reaffirming their goal to reduce reliance on dirty fossil fuels and speed up the green energy transition.

But after three days of haggling, they also agreed to allow public investment in new international fossil fuel projects under certain conditions, as countries scramble to break free from Russian oil, coal and gas following the Russia-Ukraine war.

German Chancellor and summit host Olaf Scholz "promised a crucial boost for international climate action and he didn't deliver," said Friederike Roder, vice president at the non-profit group Global Citizen.

An alliance of civil society organisations including Oil Change International also issued a scathing verdict, condemning the "loopholes" on gas that made it into the final communique.

The text reiterates that G7 nations will still halt new public investments in overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of 2022.

But given the "exceptional circumstances" of the Ukraine war, "publicly supported investment in the gas sector can be appropriate as a temporary response".

Observers said Germany and Italy, heavily reliant on Russian energy, had pushed hard for the amended text.

Like other European countries, they are racing to stockpile gas before winter and diversify suppliers as they brace for Russia to turn off the energy taps altogether after it recently slowed deliveries.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Canada Civil Society France Oil Germany Alliance Italy Japan United States Gas From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif seeks report o ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif seeks report over non-functioning of PIC ACs ..

15 seconds ago
 Pak businessmen invited to invest in Bangladesh

Pak businessmen invited to invest in Bangladesh

17 seconds ago
 US, Iran chief negotiators to start nuclear talks ..

US, Iran chief negotiators to start nuclear talks in Qatar

18 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif seeks report f ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif seeks report from IGP

20 seconds ago
 CDA to shift tube wells on solar energy

CDA to shift tube wells on solar energy

5 minutes ago
 Two development schemes worth Rs2.834bln approved

Two development schemes worth Rs2.834bln approved

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.