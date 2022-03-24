UrduPoint.com

G7, EU Announce Initiative To Share Information, Coordinate On Evasion Of Russia Sanctions

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 07:25 PM

G7, EU Announce Initiative to Share Information, Coordinate on Evasion of Russia Sanctions

The leaders of G7 and EU nations have rolled out an initiative to share data and coordinate on evasion of anti-Russia sanctions, the US Treasury announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The leaders of G7 and EU nations have rolled out an initiative to share data and coordinate on evasion of anti-Russia sanctions, the US Treasury announced on Thursday.

"Establishment of an initiative focused on sanctions evasions.

G7 leaders and the European Union today announced an initiative to share information about and coordinate responses related to evasive measures intended to undercut the effectiveness and impact of our joint sanctions actions," the Treasury said. "Together, we will not allow sanctions evasion or backfilling. As part of this effort, we will also engage other governments on adopting sanctions similar to those already imposed by the G7 and other partners."

Related Topics

European Union Share

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Russian Businessman Timchenko, His Co ..

US Sanctions Russian Businessman Timchenko, His Companies Volga Group, Transoil ..

29 seconds ago
 US Sanctions on 48 Russian Companies Will Have Dee ..

US Sanctions on 48 Russian Companies Will Have Deep, Long-Lasting Effect - Treas ..

30 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Yellow, Green win boys, girls Futsal ma ..

Faisalabad Yellow, Green win boys, girls Futsal matches

32 seconds ago
 ATC summons more witnesses for cross-examination i ..

ATC summons more witnesses for cross-examination in Priyantha case

2 minutes ago
 Turkish Parliament Committee Adopts Bill Lowering ..

Turkish Parliament Committee Adopts Bill Lowering Electoral Threshold to 7%

3 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of foster girl's burning

IGP takes notice of foster girl's burning

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>