G7, EU Announce Initiative to Share Information, Coordinate on Evasion of Russia Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The leaders of G7 and EU nations have rolled out an initiative to share data and coordinate on evasion of anti-Russia sanctions, the US Treasury announced on Thursday.

"Establishment of an initiative focused on sanctions evasions.

G7 leaders and the European Union today announced an initiative to share information about and coordinate responses related to evasive measures intended to undercut the effectiveness and impact of our joint sanctions actions," the Treasury said. "Together, we will not allow sanctions evasion or backfilling. As part of this effort, we will also engage other governments on adopting sanctions similar to those already imposed by the G7 and other partners."