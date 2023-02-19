G7, EU Mull Tracking Russian Diamonds to Keep Up Pressure Over Ukraine Crisis - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) G7 industrialized nations and the European Union are discussing ways to track Russian diamond sales overseas in an effort to raise pressure on the world's largest gem mining nation, media said.

The West first suggested halting Russian diamond exports last year but balked at the opposition from Europe's main diamond trader Belgium.

Bloomberg news agency suggested on Sunday that the tracing of Russian precious stones could pave the way for curbs on their trade in future.

It cited people familiar with the discussions as saying that G7 could issue a statement on the matter as early as next week, in time for the anniversary of the Ukrainian conflict.

Belgium has argued that restrictions on Russian diamond flows would only shift them elsewhere, according to Bloomberg.

The United States sanctioned Russia's diamond miner Alrosa in April but the impact has been limited because much of the cutting and polishing is done in India. A diamond is issued with a certificate at its production but that is replaced at trading houses, making the gem very hard to track.