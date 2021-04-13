PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The top diplomats of the G7 countries and the EU express concern about the movement of Russian armed forces near the border with Ukraine and in Crimea and call on Russia to de-escalate and adhere to OSCE principles, their communique says.

"We, the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union are deeply concerned by the large ongoing build-up of Russian military forces on Ukraine's borders and in illegally-annexed Crimea," the document says.

They also called on Russia "to cease its provocations and to immediately de-escalate tensions in line with its international obligations.

"

The top diplomats also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

"We underline our strong appreciation and continued support for France's and Germany's efforts through the Normandy Process to secure the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, which is the only way forward for a lasting political solution to the conflict. We call on all sides to engage constructively in the Trilateral Contact Group on the OSCE's proposals to confirm and consolidate the ceasefire," the document also says.