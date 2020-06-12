UrduPoint.com
G7 Expansion Proposed By US May Help Overcome COVID-19 Crisis - Argentine Lawmaker

Expansion of the G7 format in accordance with US President Donald Trump's proposal might have a positive outcome in terms of overcoming the global COVID-19 crisis as long as all participants are willing to openly exchange experience, Eduardo Valdes, the head of the Foreign Relations Committee of Argentina's Chamber of Deputies, said on Thursday

In late May, Trump said that the United States is postponing the G7 meeting, originally planned for June, until September and plans to invite the leaders of Russia, India, Australia and South Korea to refresh "this very outdated group of countries." According to the US president, he does not feel that the G7 "properly represents what's going on in the world.

"Any group, any meeting would be helpful. However, it is necessary to be able and willing to openly exchange experience. For example, today, some countries have bilateral rows, such as the United States and China. This imposes restrictions and has consequences for the entire world community. I think that the more participants there will be, the better," Valdes stated.

At the same time, Valdes noted that the US proposal was driven by Washington's own interests and needs, adding that attempts to find ways out of the pandemic crisis made by the countries in the framework of the UN Security Council had not been successful so far.

